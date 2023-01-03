HEC advises universities to implement revised teacher education road-map

Islamabad:The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has issued letters to the heads of all public and private sectors universities and degree awarding institutes for the implementation of the revised Teacher Education Road-map in line with the recommendations of the National Curriculum Review Committee in the discipline of Education.

According to the revised Teacher Education Road-map, candidates having Associate Degrees in Education (ADE) will be allowed to enrol in the 5th semester or third year of a four-year B.Ed. programme, HEC stated in the letters. Similarly, candidates with an associate degree in disciplines other than Education or two-year erstwhile BA/BSc degrees (now defunct) shall be admitted in the 5th semester or third year of a four-year B.Ed. programme through a bridging semester after completing the deficiency courses (15-18 credit hours) as determined by the admitting university on a case-to-case basis.

Moreover, MA Education, M.Ed. and BS Education shall be considered equivalent to B.Ed. 4 years/B.Ed. (Hons), B.Ed. 2.5 after 14 years of qualification and B.Ed. 1.5 after 16 years of qualification for the purpose of employment and further education. The graduates having sixteen years or equivalent qualification in disciplines other than Education and desirous to acquire B.Ed. degrees will be allowed enrolment in B.Ed. 1.5 comprising 45-54 credit hours of course work.

However, such graduates having 16 years of non-relevant qualification desirous to acquire admission in MS/M.Phil Education shall be required to complete deficiency courses of minimum of 18 credit hours as part of the said degree programme as determined by the admitting university on a case-to-case basis. Lastly, the nomenclature for Teacher Education Degrees shall only be ‘Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)’ from fall 2023 onwards. The strands, such as Early Childhood Education, Elementary and Secondary Education, etc., and specialisations like curriculum, assessment, academic planning, leadership, guidance & counselling, etc., shall only be reflected on transcripts and not on degrees.