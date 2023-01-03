Culprits damage water supply line to sectors of ‘I’ series

Islamabad:Some unknown culprits damaged main water conduction line near Faizabad due to which supply of water to residential sectors I-8, I-9 and I-10 got disconnected for quite some time.

According to the details, the civic agency received complaints about non-supply of water to the residential sectors. Its team paid visits to different sites and found that the main water conduction line near Faizabad was damaged by some unknown culprits. The water wing immediately formed a team to repair this damaged water pipeline. The work continued for whole night and supply of water to three residential sectors was resumed early Monday morning.

The eyewitnesses also informed that a huge amount of water was leaking through the water pipeline but they had no knowledge about the culprits who damaged it. The civic agency has ordered inquiry into the incident and maintained that they would take legal action against those who would be found involved in this illegal act. An official has said “As far as the supply of clean drinking water is concerned, whenever we receive any kind of complaint we don’t wait for another day and instead immediately start our work. We have restored water supply in many areas while working whole night in last few weeks.”

“It is necessary to keep vigil over culprits because they often cause damage to water pipelines to steal water. We have already formed teams that pay visit to sites and monitor the supply of water,” he said. Referring to upcoming projects to ensure smooth supply of water throughout the year, he said “Now we have plan to introduce modern water management mechanism that will help save every drop of water. Apart from it we are also going to take some more measures to avoid wasting clean drinking water.”