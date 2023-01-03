ISSI has new DG

Islamabad: Former Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood has assumed charge as Director-General of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI). He took over from Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry upon completion of his term.
Suhail served the Foreign Service of Pakistan for nearly 37 years and rose to the rank of foreign secretary, serving in that position from April 2019 to September 2022. Prior to that, he was high commissioner of Pakistan to India from 2017-19. Earlier, he served as ambassador to Turkiye (2015-17) and Thailand (2009-13). He has also served as Additional Secretary (Afghanistan/West Asia) and Director-General (Americas) and Director-General (Foreign Secretary’s Office). Earlier in his diplomatic career, he served in Pakistan embassies in Ankara and Washington, DC, and as a counsellor at Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. He has also served as Director (Iran & Turkiye).
Rawalpindi:Police on Monday conducted search and combing operations in different areas here, informed a police...
Islamabad:In recognition of the commitment of faculty members excelling in research and innovation, National...
Islamabad:As many as 46 Pakistani organisations have won the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks annual...
Islamabad:Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency , Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission in...
Islamabad:The Higher Education Commission has issued letters to the heads of all public and private sectors...
Islamabad:Some unknown culprits damaged main water conduction line near Faizabad due to which supply of water to...
Comments