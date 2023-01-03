ISSI has new DG

Islamabad: Former Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood has assumed charge as Director-General of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI). He took over from Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry upon completion of his term.

Suhail served the Foreign Service of Pakistan for nearly 37 years and rose to the rank of foreign secretary, serving in that position from April 2019 to September 2022. Prior to that, he was high commissioner of Pakistan to India from 2017-19. Earlier, he served as ambassador to Turkiye (2015-17) and Thailand (2009-13). He has also served as Additional Secretary (Afghan­istan/West Asia) and Director-General (Americas) and Director-General (Foreign Secretary’s Office). Earlier in his diplomatic career, he served in Pakistan embassies in Ankara and Washington, DC, and as a counsellor at Pakistan’s Pe­rm­anent Mission to the United Nations in New York. He has also served as Director (Iran & Turkiye).