‘Effective policing to eliminate crime’

Islamabad:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all police officials to maintain high vigilance in the city to eradicate crimes and ensure an effective crackdown against drug pushers, proclaimed offenders, and land grabbers.

The IGP said this while chairing a crime meeting in the Central Police Office which was also attended by the CPO Headquarters, CPO (Operations), SSP (Operations), AIGs, all zonal DPOs, SDPOs and SHOs.

The meeting offered ‘fateha’ for Shaheed Adeel Hussain who embraced martyrdom in suicide attack and saved the city from the major disaster. The IGP reviewed the performance of the zonal officers of the previous year and said that the New Year has started and all officers have to work more effectively. He also appreciated the officers who work day and night to secure the city and to maintain the law and order situation in Islamabad.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the officers to devise a comprehensive strategy to curb the crime in their respective areas, especially heinous crime, adding that a massive crackdown should be continued against the drug peddlers and their handlers.

The IGP directed all police officials to improve their performance by effectively combating crime and constitute teams to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders at the earliest. He asked police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt professional as well as responsible attitudes to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

The IGP stressed for speedy disposal of cases and their investigation purely on merit. He said that investigation on pending cases should be completed at the earliest as progress on such cases would be reviewed.

The IGP further said the professionalism of investigation based on modern technology is one of the top priorities of Islamabad police. Therefore, close monitoring of the police stations, their performance and investigation matters must be ensured so that every case registered is digitally monitored and the progress and stages of investigation are also monitored in accordance with the prescribed SOPs.

He also ordered to continue the ongoing campaign against the professional beggars and their handlers and appealed to the citizens to discourage them and give their charity to the needy people.

He reiterated that all officers should behave positively with their subordinates and listen to their officials as well as personal matters and solve them. “Your subordinates are like your children and misbehaviour with any official would not be tolerated” he added.