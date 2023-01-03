‘Trade key to economic uplift of country’

LAHORE:Punjab Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Department Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf has said that below the mark trade is not a good omen for the economy as there is a deep relation between trade and economic development of the country. He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

Secretary Industries said it is estimated that 10 to 15 thousand people have lost their jobs alone in Bhai Pheru and surrounding areas. He said that the prime focus of the industry department is to develop the industrial sector.

He said that the import substitution is very important to bring the economy back on track. He said that there should be institutional integration and the environment department should consult with the industry department while taking industry-related measures.

He regretted that the industrial places were being converted into housing societies and the reduction in industrial expansion hinders the generation of wealth and employment opportunities.

The Secretary Industries said that all the drafts or the notified bills, which have come in the last fifteen years, will be shared with the Lahore Chamber for feedback. He said that the work is going on the Punjab Green Development Programme of the World Bank.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that earlier, our policy was to increase exports and reduce imports but we have to change it.