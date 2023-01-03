Police Khidmat Counters issued 25,298 MLCs in 2022

LAHORE:Lahore Police has issued its annual performance report regarding the Police Khidmat Counters setup at different hospitals, DHQs and Rural Health Centres (RHCs) of the city for providing best possible services to the citizens and safeguard the lives of injured persons.

While giving details, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Monday said that during the last year Police Khidmat Counters issued 25,298 Medico Legal Certificates (MLCs) to the injured persons to provide them immediate medical treatment without any delay.

Accordingly, as many as 13 Police Khidmat Counters have been providing best online services to the citizens in different areas of the city. Police Khidmat Counters have also been providing guidance to the officers and officials of the department regarding medical verification and follow up in their medical treatment process.

Lahore police spokesperson informed that as many as 4,937 Medico Legal Certificates were issued at Police Khidmat Counter of Lahore General Hospital, 3,674 at Jinnah Hospital, 3,020 at Services Hospital, 1,245 at Mayo Hospital, 734 at Ganga Ram Hospital, 2,460 at Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, 2,659 at Mian Munshi Hospital, 727 at Mian Nawaz Sharif Hospital. As many as 1,435 MLCs issued at Awan Dhai Wala Rural Health Centre, 1,184 at Manga Mandi, 1,417 at Barki, 932 at Raiwind where as 749 Medico Legal Certificates were issued at Chung Rural Health Centre, the police report said. Moreover, these Police Khidmat Counters also facilitated as many as 4,204 police personnel and their family members during the last year.