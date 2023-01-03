Man commits suicide over poverty

LAHORE:A father of three children in the Harbanspura area claimed his life by hanging himself. Reportedly, the victim identified as Sabir, a resident of Harbanspura, was frustrated due to his poor financial conditions. On the day of the incident, he was so frustrated that the hanged himself. police removed the body to morgue.

In another incident, Shalimar Police arrested a suspected proclaimed offender involved in murder of his step-mother. The suspect identified as Ahsan had shot dead his step-mother over property and went into hiding. He reportedly had been involved in seven more cases also.

SACK-PACKED BODY: A sack-packed body of a 19-year-old young man with marks of torture was recovered from a waste material point in the Harbanspura area. Reportedly, a sanitary worker during work spotted the body lying in Nabipura and alerted police. Police removed the body to morgue.

A card was recovered from the pocket of the victim that identified him as Sheraz Ali, a resident of Altaf Colony, Rangers Headquarters, Lahore Cantonment.

ARRESTED: Manawan police arrested two suspects for firing in the air on Monday. The arrested suspects were identified as Ali Shan and Sikandar. Police also recovered bullets and illegal weapons from their custody.

SWINDLERS BID: A Police Response Unit (PRU) near Thokar Niaz Baig foiled a swindlers bid and arrested three suspects involved in minting money over fake news of arrest of the victims’ cousin living abroad.

Reportedly, a cousin of Waheed lived abroad. The suspects who knew the family made a fake call that he was arrested after return to Pakistan in a case and asked to pay him money for his release. The suspects minted one lac rupees that the victim paid to the suspects near Farooqabad. They asked for more money and asked for payment near Thokar Niaz Baig motorways.

A PRU noticing the suspicious activity intervened and arrested the suspects identified as Umar Bilal, Munir and Iftikhar.