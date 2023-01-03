State land retrieved from MNA

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption department reclaimed 157 acre of state land illegally grabbed by PMLN MNA Chaudhry Ashraf. According to the spokesperson for ACE, MNA Chaudhry Ashraf, who was arrested by Anti-Corruption department in a case of 157 acre of state land was presented in the anti-corruption court. The court granted two days physical remand to the accused MNA. Afterwards, accused was again presented before the court for another physical remand but the court sent him to jail. The court adjourned hearing of the case till tomorrow (Wednesday).