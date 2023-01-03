City in grip of dense fog

LAHORE:Dense fog engulfed the provincial metropolis on Monday night causing serious difficulties for the road-users.

Following the fog, long queues of vehicles were witnessed on all the major roads. The zero visibility caused by the fog also disrupted the flight and railway system.Earlier, cold and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -15°C while in Lahore, it was 4°C and maximum was 17°C.