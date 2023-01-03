MWM withdraws support to CM

LAHORE:The Political Council of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen has expressed serious reservations about some of the actions of the chief minister and announced that their MPA would not vote in favour of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

In a statement issued to media here Monday, the council of MWM has said that the MPA of the party Syeda Zahra Naqvi would not vote in favour of CM Punjab during the vote of confidence. They said this decision was made in the light of the instructions of the party leadership. It should be noted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders were also informed about this decision of MWM’s Political Council, the spokesperson concluded.