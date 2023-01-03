CITY PULSE

Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ from January 6 to January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.
In remembrance of Imran Aslam
The Arts Council of Pakistan will hold a condolence reference on Wednesday, January 4, for Imran Aslam, the president of Jang Group who passed away on December 2, 2022. The event will start at 6pm.
Gardens at Rest
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Khadija S Akhtar and Rabia S Akhtar. Titled ‘Gardens at Rest’, the show will run at the gallery until January 5. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Farsh-e-Zareen
The Koel Gallery is hosting an exhibition of a unique collection of traditional and contemporary handwoven, woollen carpets by Jaffar Khalid. Titled ‘Farsh-e-Zareen’, the show will run at the gallery until January 3. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
The Past is Another Country
The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Farrukh Addnan. Titled ‘The Past is Another Country’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.
A model court on Monday sentenced a man to seven years in prison for selling drugs near a school in the Paposh Nagar...
Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro and Shaeed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto Medical University...
A 35-year-old man and his minon son were injured in an underground water tank explosion at a house in Korangi’s...
Pakistan Peoples Party Women Wing president and Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Home chairperson Faryal Talpur...
The Security Division of the Sindh Police, which includes Madadgar-15 and Special Security Unit , has issued its...
The Sindh High Court on Monday restrained the police and the Anti-Corruption Establishment from taking any coercive...
