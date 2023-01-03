Faryal Talpur lists PPP’s initiatives for women’s empowerment

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women Wing president and Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Home chairperson Faryal Talpur has said the PPP has always stood and strived for the women’s rights and empowerment in Pakistan.

She was speaking as chief guest at a social protection convention, which was arranged by the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) at the Arts Council Karachi on Monday, where 100 families of orphan girls were given payments through a newly launched ‘Orphans and Widows Supporting Programme’.

Talpur counted many firsts on women-led initiatives by the PPP, from the First Women Bank to the Women Police Station to Lady Health Workers Programme, which started during the first and second tenures of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and were successfully continued and mainstreamed in Pakistan. For this, she added, the most recent initiative on empowering the women economically by the Sindh Government was the handing over of 25 acres of land to landless women farmers in Sindh. “Only educated, skilled and economically stable women can stand equal and empowered.”

The PPP leader recalled another women empowerment initiative called ‘Women on Wheels’, launched from the same venue by her in Karachi that has become a national programme and is most popular among young girls, as the drivers of future and their own fate.

She said another women-centered initiative – Pink Taxi – taken by Sindh government was being launched soon in Karachi, which would travel to other parts of the province.

She appreciated the role of Zamrud Khan for his proactive role in effectively running and managing an initiative of Sweet Homes at Islamabad and elsewhere in the country, adding that the media and concerned persons must visit the same facility in Benazirabad in Sindh, where she had tried her best to support at the personal level. Quoting the PPP manifesto with a key agenda on equality for all, she said that Islam preaches and teaches equality, which is also enshrined in the party’s founding document. “The PPP has always stood and fought for equality among all citizens and helped poor and the powerless,” she added.

Talpur also distributed Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal sewing machines among widows. In his speech, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aamir Fida Paracha said that this particular programme has been launched for the widows to support their girls with a stipend of Rs8,000 for one girl and Rs12,000 for two girls to continue their education. He appreciated an all-out support by President Asif Ali Zardari for supporting the initiative of Sweet Homes at personal level, which is also wholeheartedly supported by Ms Talpur, adding that at his request President Zardari very recently sent them 1,000 shoes and uniforms for those orphans at Sweet Homes.

The event was also addressed by PPP Senator Waqar Mehdi, who said that no political party in Pakistan had done as solid and commendable work for the women rights and empowerment in country as the PPP did, since its formation till to date.

MNAs Shahida Rehmani, Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani, MPAs Sohail Anwar Siyal, Qasim Siraj Soomro and Sadia Javed attended the convention. The convention also was attended in a large number by the recipients of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal women beneficiaries, their families and social protection and civil society activists.