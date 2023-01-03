Two held for being involved in over 100 street crime cases

The Sindh Rangers in collaboration with the police on Monday arrested two men allegedly involved in over 100 cases of street crime and robberies in Karachi. Seven members of two interprovincial gangs of street criminals and robbers were also arrested in different police raids.

The Rangers spokesman said that an intelligence-based joint raid was conducted in Liaquatabad, where two suspects, Hamza and Shahzaib, were arrested with two pistols, 25 mobile phones and two stolen motorbikes.

The spokesman said the suspects admitted to being involved in over 100 street crime and robbery cases in different parts of the city, adding that they were professional robbers who had been arrested and jailed several times. He said raids are being conducted to arrest their accomplices.

Gangs busted

The Bilal Colony and Samanabad police arrested seven members of two interprovincial gangs of street criminals and robbers. Police said the suspects were habitual criminals and had been jailed many times.

The Bilal Colony police arrested the leader of an interprovincial gang of dacoits, along with four of his accomplices. Police said the suspects were wanted by the police for dozens of incidents in Karachi, rural Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

Police said they arrested Riaz (aliases Sindhu and Raju), Hammad (alias Hamza), Badru Shikarpuri, Arbaz and Ayub Painter with the help of CCTV camera footage. Officials said the suspects were involved in robbing a man of Rs300,000 and shooting him in the Bilal Colony police jurisdiction. They were also involved in snatching Rs100,000 from a man in the New Karachi Industrial Area police jurisdiction, added the officials.

Police said the suspects admitted to snatching three mobile phones, cash and other valuables at gunpoint from the Ajmair Nagri police jurisdiction. Officials said Riaz and Shikarpur were involved in various robbery and murder cases.

The two also used to sell the looted mobile phones at low prices in Balochistan’s Hub city and Sakran town, from where the phones were sold in Khuzdar and Chaman cities, and Afghanistan, added the officials.

Police said the suspects used to arrive in Karachi from Shikarpur to commit crimes, then they went back to Shikarpur, adding that the gang did not hesitate opening fire during robberies. Officials said weapons used in their crimes, cash and looted mobile phones were seized from the suspects, adding that raids were being conducted to arrest other members of the gang.

In Samanabad, two suspects, Allah Wasaya (alias Vasu) and Bilal, were arrested during an action against street criminals with the help of secret information and CCTV camera footage. Police said weapons and stolen mobile phones were seized from them, and a rickshaw was also impounded.

Officials said the suspects were members of an interprovincial gang of criminals, adding that other members of the gang belonged to South Punjab and had fled there. Police identified the gang’s leader as Ghaffar, saying that he was hiding in South Punjab, adding that two of the gang’s members were already in jail.

Officials said the suspects had been using rickshaws to commit crimes, adding that they had admitted to being involved in criminal activities in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Aziz Bhatti, Jauharabad and Malir City police jurisdictions.

Police said the suspects recently looted Rs100,000 in cash and a mobile phone from a man at a restaurant in the Samanabad police jurisdiction, adding that they were traced and arrested with the help of CCTV camera footage of the incident.

Landhi raid

The Sindh Rangers on Monday claimed to have arrested three target killers associated with a political party. A spokesman for the paramilitary force said the Rangers and police carried out a joint operation in 51/C Ilyas Goth in Landhi and arrested three suspects, Shakeel, alias Kala, Tariq Jamil and Shahzad involved in target killings, kidnappings for ransom, extortion and robberies.

The spokesman added that the suspects belonged to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London's Raees Mamma and Hamid Piya group. The Rangers also claimed to haveseized weapons, ammunition and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly revealed that they along with their associate Faisal abducted two persons, Hazrat Khan and Dost Mohammad, in Landhi and tortured them to death at the behest of Raees Mamma. The FIR of that case has been registered at the Ibrahim Hyderi police station.

The suspects also reportedly confessed to their involvement in managing a dacoit gang, and dozens of domestic robberies in different areas of Karachi, including Landhi, Korangi and Ibrahim Hyderi.

The Rangers said raids were being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the suspects. The arrested men have been handed over to police for initiation of legal proceedings.

The paramilitary force has appealed to the public to immediately inform them about criminal elements at the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers Helpline 1101 or Rangers WhatsApp number 03479001111 through call or SMS. The name of the informant would be kept secret.