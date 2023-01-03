Cop shot, injured in Baldia Town

A policeman was injured after being shot by suspects riding a motorcycle in the Saeedabad area of Karachi.

According to police, the injured cop, Constable Hanif, is posted at the Saeedabad police station. He was patrolling on a motorcycle along with three other cops in Baldia Town when motorcycle-riding suspects coming from the wrong side opened fire on them.

The injured cop was shot once in his abdomen. He was taken to a private hospital on National Stadium Road for medical treatment. The suspects managed to escape following the incident. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.