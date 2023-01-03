Zaman asks Alvi to take notice of Tessori’s political activities

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary party leader in the provincial assembly has written to Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi regarding the alleged misconduct of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori.

In his letter Khurrum Sher Zaman claims that Tessori has been abusing his position as governor to engage in partisan politics. The recent political activities of the governor can be seen by all the people of Sindh, he said.

Zaman pointed out that a governor of a province represents the federation, so his office should be non-partisan and he must avoid politicking on behalf of any political party. Since being appointed Sindh’s governor on October 10 last year, Tessori has engaged in partisan politics on behalf of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) as if he is the party’s chief, said the PTI leader.

He said the governor has been visiting the political offices of the MQM-P, the Pak Sarzameen Party and other factions of the MQM in an attempt at political manoeuvring or engineering to unite these parties ahead of the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

He asked if it is a governor’s job to act as a political worker of a certain party. He said Tessori was not appointed as governor for this purpose but he represents the Pakistan president and the federation.

The PTI leader said Tessori’s activities clearly violate the constitution, and the political customs and norms of parliamentary democracy, in which such posts are mainly ceremonial. In conclusion, he mentioned Article 101(3) of the constitution, which says a governor holds office during the pleasure of the president. Zaman requested Alvi to immediately investigate Tessori for “misconduct”.

LG elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary General Asad Umar on Monday presiding over a meeting of the party’s local leaders at the Insaf House to review the organisational structure of the PTI in Karachi and preparations for the coming local government elections. The meeting also reviewed preparations for PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s visit to Sindh to launch an election campaign for the local body polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The meeting was attended by PTI Sindh Vice President Aftab Siddiqui, Deputy General Secretary Khurrum Sher Zaman, PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar, and town-level leaders of the party who discussed with Umar the country's political situation and political activities of the party in Sindh.

The meeting decided to launch a mass contact drive in Karachi. Umar asked the local leaders of the party to visit different areas of the city. After the meeting, PTI leaders Zaman, Ghaffar, Sidra Imran, Dr Sanjay, Mahmoud Maulvi, Shehzad Qureshi and Gohar Khattak addressed a press conference. They stated that the Sindh government had started 2023 with street crimes.

They said that when 2022 was ending, NED University student Bilal was killed by robbers and at the start of 2023, another student of the Iqra University was killed. Ghaffar said the PTI had written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan to remove the political administrator in city immediately. He remarked that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wanted to turn Karachi into Larkana and a political administrator had been appointed for the sake of corruption.

He announced that the PTI was going to start a membership campaign. He said the party would also hold public gatherings against inflation. Ghaffar said the PTI’s women wing would soon hold a convention. “We are ready for the local government elections in Karachi. If our opponents try to postpone the local government elections, the PTI will start protesting on every forum,” he warned.

He said the opponents of the PTI were afraid of Imran Khan’s popularity, due to which they were running away from the elections. As per the court order, the elections would be held in Karachi on January 15 and the PTI had fielded its candidates in 241 union committees, he explained, adding that the party would start electioneering on January 6.

Zaman said a federal minister was coming to Karachi to put stickers on the torn kite. He claimed that the PPP and MQM-P knew Khan's popularity would make a difference in the results of the elections.

The PTI would restore Karachi according to Khan's vision, Zaman said. He held the chief minister responsible for the worsening law and order situation in Karachi. “The PPP has turned the city of lights into the city of criminals. Murad Ali Shah's job is to make Karachi a mess,” the PTI leader said.

He added that the way Karachi had been ruined was unprecedented as it was now a city where there was no drinking water or sanitation system. He said that when Khan was in power, he gave additional gas and electricity to Karachi bit the ‘imported’ government stopped that.