In our hands

Inflation has been one of Pakistan’s most daunting problems in recent years. It has sucked the life out of household and industrial consumers, significantly diminishing our economic growth. There are many reasons behind the rise in inflation, and some of them are beyond our control such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the rising value of the dollar. Even economic powerhouses like Japan, Germany and the UK are feeling the pain.

However, factors like political instability, reckless government spending, low tax collections and an unhealthy reliance on imports are within our control. Reversing the current trend in these areas will have a positive impact, regardless of what happens beyond our borders.

Faris Khaliq

Kech