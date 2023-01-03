Industry-academia

President Arif Alvi recently visited the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) where he emphasized that academia-industry linkages need to be strengthened. The president was right to highlight academia-industry linkages. To improve this connection, we need to design and develop competency-based curricula. Such curricula must be made with the consensus of industry and academia, establishing a pipeline from universities to industries for fresh graduates.

In addition, one of the main problems with our education system is that what is taught in academic institutions is not applied in industries. This needs to change if we are to reap the benefits of new knowledge.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi