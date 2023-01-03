Industry-academia

President Arif Alvi recently visited the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) where he emphasized that academia-industry linkages need to be strengthened. The president was right to highlight academia-industry linkages. To improve this connection, we need to design and develop competency-based curricula. Such curricula must be made with the consensus of industry and academia, establishing a pipeline from universities to industries for fresh graduates.
In addition, one of the main problems with our education system is that what is taught in academic institutions is not applied in industries. This needs to change if we are to reap the benefits of new knowledge.
Faisal Ansar
Karachi
Inflation has been one of Pakistan’s most daunting problems in recent years. It has sucked the life out of household...
Rumours of an extended technocrat government are making the rounds. Former speaker of the National Assembly Asad...
Even by Pakistani standards, 2022 was a bad year. Everything that could go wrong did. From politics to the economy, to...
Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan and has an abundance of natural resources. And yet, somehow, it is...
This refers to the news report ‘Govt to engage global operators to run three major airports’ . After hiring...
This letter is intended to draw attention towards one of the main problems of Karachi: the increasing incidence of...
Comments