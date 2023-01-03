Behind the times

Education is, perhaps, the most important phase in a person’s life. Without a proper education, one’s future prospects become very limited. Unfortunately, our education system has only gotten worse over time. While other nations have adapted their schools to the demands of the 21st century, we remain stuck in the rote-learning of the past. Furthermore, our education system is fast becoming a commercial enterprise. Due to the abysmal qualities of public school, many private opportunists have realized they can charge parents lots of money without delivering great quality. The government needs to urgently revamp the entire system or we will keep falling behind the rest of the world.
Mian Kasteer Kakakhel
Nowshera
