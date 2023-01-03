How to celebrate

It is an indictment of our society that the only way we can ‘celebrate’ is by picking up a weapon and firing it aimlessly in the air. Be it Independence Day or New Year’s Eve, instead of festivity and joy and celebration, we have almost become used to waking up the next day to stories of death and tragedy. This New Year’s Eve was no different; in Karachi 37 people were injured as a result of aerial firing – this included two toddlers and four women. The actual number may be higher. Ironically enough, even those in law enforcement are seen indulging in this bizarre form of rejoicing.

The problem is two-fold: one, the art of celebration is largely missing from our society. This is a tragedy for a culture and geography where colour, music, poetry and art have thrived under patronage over centuries. Some misunderstood concepts of faith vitrosity have taken away cultured and traditional ways of celebration, without realizing that a vacuum will always be filled. And the vacuum has been filled by the gun culture in the country. Pakistan, according to international organizations, is one of the countries that has the highest number of small firearms in the hands of citizens. Many of these weapons are undocumented and unregistered. Of our cities, Karachi has one of the highest numbers of these firearms. There is an urgent need to deweaponize in order to bring down not only crime but also this misguided attempt at celebration that ends up hurting people. Along with the gun culture is also the problem of masculinities and macho cultures that seem to think that men celebrating must indulge in such displays of machismo.

There are plenty of other ways to celebrate safely. Aerial firing is just not one of them. Everyone has a right to celebrate, to sing, to be happy. None of this should end with people in hospitals nursing gunshot wounds. Perhaps it may be too much to expect from a country where anything related to the arts is seen as somehow going against what the moral and cultural police has prescribed. But as a state, Pakistan needs to promote joy that can be exhibited and felt without violence. How are we to promote a country as a tourist spot if its citizens can't even celebrate without guns in their hands?