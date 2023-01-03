BAFL donates Rs308 million

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) has spent Rs308 million for flood-impacted communities in 2022 to help rebuild affected areas, formulated a two-phase plan of redeveloping communities in a sustainable and financially inclusive way, a statement said on Monday.

Earlier in August 2022, BAFL’s chairman Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan and the board of directors approved $10 million (Rs2 billion) to help with the extensive relief and rebuilding efforts.

In the first phase, the bank partnered with non-governmental organisations across Pakistan to rescue the flood-impacted people from hard-hit geographical locations. The second phase is dedicated to rehabilitating and rebuilding the communities.

“In 2022, over Rs300 million were disbursed for immediate relief and rescue. In pursuant to the financial support, the bank’s vast network of colleagues working in over 850 branches are volunteering to ensure transparency and provide assistance across the inundated areas,” the bank said.

BAFL added that it had provided 1.5 million meals, serving around 280,000 households. The quantum of the bank's response comprises 21 NGOs with a network across Pakistan. Together with its partners, the bank said it had provided relief and rehabilitation in 95 locations, including Dadu, Sibbi, Usta Muhammad, Kachi, Rajan Pur, Rojhan, Badin, Bala Nari, Chitral, Qilla Saifullah, and Shadadkot.