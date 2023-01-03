SECP consolidates Modaraba rules

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has consolidated all statutory and regulatory requirements for Modaraba in one circular to improve efficiency and compliance in the sector, it said on Monday.

“The step is taken as part of SECP’s efforts for creating an enabling environment for the Islamic finance sector in the country,” SECP said.

The consolidated circular SRO 2310 contains all prior circulars, notifications, clarifications, and directives that had been issued by the regulator since 1999 for the Modaraba sector.

The SECP said it had deleted all the duplications, repealed and redundant statutory requirements, compiling up-to-date statutory and regulatory requirements in a systematic order.

The regulator added that a comprehensive exercise was done to review previously issued circulars, clarifications, and notifications. The objective was to provide a comprehensive and prudent regulatory environment for the Modaraba sector while ensuring ease and efficiency in compliance, it said.

A list of all repealed circulars and notifications issued since 1999 was provided at the end of the consolidated circular that is available at the SECP’s website.