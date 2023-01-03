EFP elects new office-bearers

KARACHI: Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) has elected Zaki Ahmed Khan as its new president and Fasihul Karim Siddiqi as the vice president for the term 2023-25, a statement said on Monday.

Eighteen persons out of thirty candidates were elected as members of the board of directors of EFP by its general body, while two got elected unopposed from a category of chambers and associations.

The new EFP board consists of Ismail Suttar, Zaki Ahmed Khan, Majyd Aziz, Mian Akram Farid, Malik Tahir Javed, Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, Asif Zuberi, Mohsin Tabani, Sharon Dias, Mehnaz Kaludi, Yusuf Mirza, Feroz Alam, Humayun Nazir, Khalid Junejo, Athar Iqbal, Naila Naqvi, Sadaf Hatif, Athar Iqbal, Khalid Zaman Khan, and Hasnain Mazhar.