Gold hits new peak

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs3,300 per tola on Monday to a new all-time high in Pakistan.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs187,200 per tola, which is the highest-ever gold price in the country. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs2,829 to Rs160,494. In the international market, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,824 per ounce.

Silver rates rose by Rs30 to Rs2,100 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs25.71 to Rs1,800.41. Local jewellers said gold rates in the local market remained higher by Rs6,500 per tola as compared with the gold prices in Dubai’s gold market.