‘A potential cause of grievances for the textile industry’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s textile sector is experiencing a rising demand from the international community of buyers to ensure compliance with international standards on human and labour rights. The continuity of the EU GSP+, which is crucial for the country’s socioeconomic development, also demands the industry to strengthen its workplace safety principles.

Thus, compliance to the international occupational health and safety criteria is one of the primary areas to be addressed by the industry. Fortunately, there is a growing awareness regarding workplace safety standards and the industry has already aligned its development agenda with these global requirements.

This has caused an acceleration in the up scaling of the industry health and safety standards. Textile sector has been implementing promising strategies to ensure worker’s access to basic workplace safety facilities. International organisations such as WWF and GIZ, in collaboration with the industry, are also actively implementing workplace safety standards in Pakistan.

Therefore, Pakistan does not require expansion of further international agencies, such as the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Sector, as it has a history of duplicated and false factory assessments.

International Accord is planning to implement Pakistan Accord, a three-year programme that aims to ensure workplace safety standards in the textile and garment industry via factory inspections, safety improvements and remediation.

It claims to ensure tripartite consultations with the government, factories and the employers’ associations and support the industry enhance its workplace safety infrastructure. International Accord is a for-profit organisation, and holds a dubious role in Bangladesh. If it expands in Pakistan, it will function in the absence of a statutory body for its rigorous regulation and monitoring.

Accord’s unlawful role was highlighted in the Supreme Court of Bangladesh. The evidences clearly identified that Accord terminated factories not based on its own inspections, but grounded on the information received from its counterparts, to ensure a coordinated stance with them.

The factories terminated by the Accord were found to be compliant under Bangladesh’s national guidelines.

Bangladesh’s Transition Monitoring Committee (TMC) limited Accord’s authority to exercise via a transition period of six months, after which it was obliged to transfer all its functions to a national regulatory body.

Accord’s credibility and integrity was questioned by several national authorities, companies and brands. This animosity and expulsion threatened the very survival and existence of the Accord in the country. The agency has now changed its name to ‘International Accord’ and plans to gain a foothold in Pakistan.

International Accord claims that Pakistan’s textile and garment industry lacks quality health and safety standards and has weak and insufficient infrastructure, which routinely put worker’s safety at risk.

It further argues that the industry lacks basic hygiene facilities and wellbeing at work is gendered. Therefore, through Pakistan Accord programme, it aims to overcome these challenges by providing technical and advisory support via factory assessments, which would enhance compliance to the international health and safety standards.

Though, some health and safety challenges remain in the industry, the agency has entirely overlooked the fact that the recent compliance scenario has evolved and improved in the textile sector.

Accord has completely disregarded the industry’s compliance progress to the global human and labour rights, and is presenting outdated data to create a win-win situation for its expansion in Pakistan.

Textile companies have invested significant amount of time and resources to advance technical safety standards and to put in place a robust compliance mechanism to International Labour Organization conventions workplace health and safety.

Programmes for third party audits are put in place, technical trainings on use of PPEs, first aid, fire fighting and chemical handling and awareness sessions on personal hygiene are conducted and gender discrimination in implementation of workplace safety standards is highly discouraged.

Moreover, product safety is given special consideration and is ensured via rigorous testing cycles. This makes sure that a product’s physical and chemical composition is based on the international standards. Hazard identification is also implemented and control measures are decided based on detailed consultations and engineering measures.

This enhanced compliance to the workplace safety standards has caused a continuous improvement in the injury reporting, capacity building and training hours of the employees, and the lost time injury rate has declined, as has been reported by US Apparel and Textiles.

The government of Pakistan is also committed to improving workplace standards and labour rights in its industry. For instance, it has launched ILO’s Better Work Program, a three-year pilot programme that aims to increase the industry’s competitiveness and improve work conditions by bringing together government, employers, workers’ representatives and industry associations. The programme aims to cover occupational safety and health as a major area in its assessments and learning.

These already existing compliance efforts to health and safety standards in the country are fulfilling, and the industry does not require Accord’s arbitrary assessments to take place in an unlawful manner, that are also duplicated in nature.

The industry’s efforts have already gained global recognition, which will positively contribute towards stabilising the exports as well as ensuring the GSP+ renewal.

Pakistan is in the process of legislating a national regulatory body to monitor and regulate all the national and international compliance bodies in the country. Therefore, Pakistan Accord’s entry must be held in abeyance until the country legislates this national regulatory body, that will be responsible to standardise and regulate all aspects of regulation and compliances including the Pakistan Accord Program.