Effective government needed

LAHORE: Ineffective governments cannot trigger growth. Effective governments deliver public services seamlessly to every segment of the society. Good governance ensures that the interest of all segments of the society is protected instead of a few.

Based on the above attributes, we find our country lagging far behind all emerging and growing economies. Our governments announce ambitious plans and sometimes even succeed in arranging resources for the execution of those plans, but somehow these plans and projects fail to benefit the masses. The benefits go almost exclusively to the elite. Is it not governance failure?

Has the state ever succeeded in providing the same quality of public services to the poor that are available on national exchequer to the elite? Growth comes when the government has the ability to raise revenues on merit and not on whims, where the voiceless population is targeted and the elite and influential proudly parade their wealth without paying a penny as income tax.

Pakistan cannot embark on a sustained growth path unless the inherent weaknesses in our system and flaws in execution of policies are addressed.

Private sector is no doubt the engine of growth. But only those sectors should be facilitated by the government that foster growth.

Small and medium enterprises do need hand holding, but the clusters of unproductive SMEs should be eliminated. Manufacturing sector in Pakistan needs an enabling manufacturing policy that ensures simple clearances and approval mechanisms; encourages green manufacturing technologies and appropriate infrastructure; flexible labour laws while maintaining social security network and easier exit policy. Most of the jobs in the economy will come from this sector.

Currently, we are facing high poverty of around 40 percent which means around 100 million people live in poverty. Pakistan’s literacy rate of 64 percent is among the lowest in emerging economies and in corruption and red tape we are among the bottom 25 countries in the world.

We are adding 3 million workers every year, but job creation is less than a million per year. Pakistan suffers badly from ill equipped human resources. In Korea, 96 percent of youth in the age of 20-24 possess vocational skills compared with only three percent in Pakistan.

In other developed economies, the proportion of skilled labour force is at least 68 percent or above. These countries include Japan, Germany, Canada and the United Kingdom.

What is more depressing is that more than 60 percent of employed youth suffer from skill deprivation. Hardly 10 percent of non-engineering and non-medical graduates are employable.

Agriculture remains our largest employer of available workforce, but we have poor infrastructure in the sector.

Collapse of the agricultural extension system is a tragedy that could have been avoided through good governance. Decline in public investment in agriculture and irrigation is deplorable.

Very small landholding has resulted in fragmentation of land due to its division between generations after generation. There should be a law for minimum land holding for farming purposes.

Moreover, Pakistan needs to raise farm productivity by improving quality of inputs; better supply chain management; optimal and sustainable use of available land and right pricing of water and power.

By adopting best farming practices agriculture could become the main driver of our growth. Agricultural productivity would shield the country from uncertainties faced by the industrial sector periodically. Most of these flaws can be addressed without additional resources through effective government and better governance.