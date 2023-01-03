Economic weakness set to weigh on oil price in 2023

Bengaluru: Oil prices are set for small gains in 2023 as a darkening global economic backdrop and COVID-19 flare-ups in China threaten demand growth and offset the impact of supply shortfalls caused by sanctions on Russia, a Reuters poll showed.

A survey of 30 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $89.37 a barrel in 2023, about 4.6% lower than the $93.65 consensus in a November survey. The global benchmark has averaged $99 per barrel in 2022. U.S. crude is projected to average $84.84 per barrel in 2023, versus the previous month's $87.80 consensus.

"We expect the world to slip into recession in early 2023 as the effects of high inflation and rising interest rates are felt," said Bradley Saunders, assistant economist at Capital Economics.

Oil prices swung wildly in 2022, climbing on tight supplies amid the war in Ukraine, then sliding on weaker demand from top importer China and worries of an economic contraction, but closed the year on Friday with a second straight annual gain.

Brent crude on Friday, the last trading day of the year, settled at $85.91 a barrel, up nearly 3 percent to $2.45 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $80.26 a barrel, up $1.86 or 2.4 percent.

For the year, Brent gained about 10 percent, after jumping 50 percent in 2021. U.S. crude rose nearly 7 percent in 2022, following last year's gain of 55 percent. Both benchmarks fell sharply in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic slashed fuel demand.

Investors in 2023 are expected to keep taking a cautious approach, wary of interest rate hikes and possible recessions.

"The demand and demand growth is going to be a real question because of the heavy-handed actions by the global central banks and the slowdown that they're trying to engineer," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

"The oil market is still tight despite a weakening global demand outlook as recession fears run wild," said Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA, adding that China will be the primary focus in the first quarter of next year.

Most analysts said oil demand will grow significantly in the second half of 2023, driven by the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China and by central banks adopting a less aggressive approach on interest rates.

The impact of Western sanctions on Russian oil is expected to minimal, the poll showed. "We do not expect an impact from the price cap, which was designed to give bargaining power to third-country buyers," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Moscow this week signed a decree that bans the supply of oil and oil products to nations participating in the Group of Seven (G7) price cap from Feb. 1 for five months.

"In the event of a severe drop to Russian exports (which we do not expect to occur), OPEC+ will likely be ready to increase output to prevent prices from rising too high," data and analytics firm Kpler said.