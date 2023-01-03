Stocks start 2023 on upbeat note

Stocks closed positive on the first session of the New Year, with investors hoping for a positive outcome of the International Monetary Fund’s 9th review of the tranche, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index went up 0.98 percent or 395.45 points to stand at 40,815.90 points against 40,420.45 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 41,030.92 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,352.02 points.

Arif Habib Ltd said the year started off on a positive note at the PSX. “The market opened in the red, but the bulls quickly took charge making an intraday high of 607.06 points,” it reported. “Investors remained affirmative during the trading session due to positive news on the 9th review of the IMF tranche and the E&P sector remained in the limelight on the news of circular debt resolution.”

Volumes remained healthy across the board with refineries and exploration and production companies remaining in the limelight.

KSE-30 index also increased by 189.91 points or 1.28 percent to 15,026.32 points compared with 14,836.41 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 42 million shares to stand at 242.173 million shares from 284.512 million shares previously. Value dropped to Rs7.278 billion from Rs7.960 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.543 trillion from Rs6.500 trillion. Out of 334 companies active in the session, 211 closed in green, 107 in red and 16 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, an analyst at Topline Securities, said the buying momentum could be attributed to the market expectation regarding some breakthrough on the circular debt front by passing on gas tariff to meet IMF’s pre-condition for the resumption of dialogues to unlock the next tranche.

During the day, Engro, Pakistan Petroleum, UBL, Engro Fertilizers, and Fauji Fertilizers contributed 260 points to the index. On the flip side, Hubco, Lucky Cement, and Systems Limited saw some profit-taking as they lost 65 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Sanofi-Aventis, up Rs42 to close at Rs1,000/share, followed by Mari Petroleum, up Rs20.12 to close at Rs1,567.08/share. A significant decline was noted in the shares of Unilever Foods, down Rs1,000 to end at Rs24,000/share, followed by Bata (Pak), down Rs157.29 to end at Rs2,006/share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said the market witnessed bullish activity led by oil and banking scrips as investors weighed surging global crude oil prices and likely record annual earnings in the banking sector.

Speculations ahead of corporate earnings announcements and expectations for an early resolution to gas circular debt crises played a catalytic role in bullish activity.

However, Mehanti added that late session pressure was witnessed on dismal data for consumer price index inflation data at 24.47 percent year-on-year for December 2022, which would likely trigger policy tightening.

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (+149.0 points), fertilisers (+147.2 points), exploration and production companies (+108.3 points), oil marketing companies (+33.8 points), and refineries (+21.8 points).

Pak Petroleum remained the volume leader with 14.956 million shares that increased by Rs3.23 to Rs71.37 per share. It was followed by Pak Refinery with 12.733 million shares that closed higher by 59 paisas to Rs13.56 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Hascol Petrol, Cnergyico, WorldCall Telecom, Dewan Cement, Al Shaheer (R), Oil and Gas Development Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline, and Pak Int Bulk.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 58.085 million shares from 140.798 million shares.