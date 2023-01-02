Non-implementation of agreement: Crisis looms as MQM-P threatens to quit govt

KARACHI: The political turmoil in Punjab has spilled over into Sindh where the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) says it will ask its workers whether they should protest while staying with the government or part ways because the agreements signed by the PDM leaders had not been implemented.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s Bahadurabad head-office here on Sunday, Siddiqui said if the prime minister was listening to his presser, then he should tell what progress he had made on the implementation of the agreement.

Deputy Convener Wasim Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Abdul Wasim, Member of the Coordination Committee and Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haq and other members were also present.

Siddiqui said if the issue of delimitation of union councils (UCs) was not corrected before January 15 in a transparent and peaceful manner, the MQM-P and people of Karachi will not accept the local bodies polls.

He said the agreement between the MQM-P and PPP was guaranteed by the PM himself. “I also want to ask the PPP leadership what had happened to our demands which they had promised us,” Siddiqui continued.

He said the MQM-P was ready to contest the local bodies polls on January 15. An agreement was reached with the PPP on several issues of Sindh in which one of the important demands was about the transparent delimitation of constituencies that were carried out in violation of the law and the Constitution.

“In the urban areas of Sindh, the provincial government has made some UCs with 30,000 voters, and somewhere a UC has 90,000 voters. Like the leaders of other political parties, the PPP leadership is also well aware of this problem, and even accepted it. Our demand is that there should be fair and peaceful elections. There has been pre-poll rigging with regard to the constituencies. The elections held under the current constituencies will not be in accordance with the mandate of people of Karachi,” Siddiqui said.

“It is now the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan to stop this pre-poll rigging and hold transparent elections. We went to the Supreme Court in this regard. The chief justice of Pakistan listened to our concerns and accepted the demands.”

He said while the court had already accepted their demands, the apex court verdict about the local governments was yet to be implemented by the Sindh government. “We held several meetings with the PPP leadership, which acknowledged our demands but so far no progress has been made in the implementation of demands. A meeting of the MQM-P workers would be convened and they would be asked whether to stage a protest while staying in the government or part ways because the agreements made with us were signed by the leaders of all the major political parties of the country. It becomes very difficult for us to tell the people of Karachi to be patient.”

He asked the ECP why the responsibility for delimitation of constituencies had been entrusted to the Sindh government if the process of delimitation was against the Constitution and law. “If a transparent decision was not made about the faulty constituencies of UCs, the MQM-P and the people of Karachi will take the issue to the roads. We will go to court. The lord of justice should tell us what else is left for us”.

The MQM convener said they were taking the case to the Election Commission and high courts. “We demand the prime minister to resolve all these issues. There are unfair constituencies and electoral gerrymandering in urban Sindh. The situation is very different in Sindh and the issues here are also unresolved on ethnic grounds.”

Following Dr Siddiqui’s presser, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called up the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and requested him to address the MQM-P’s reservations with regard to the implementation of the agreement.