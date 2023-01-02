Magnitude 5.2 quake jolts parts of KP

PESHAWAR: A magnitude 5.2 quake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday. The tremors were felt in Swat, Charsadda and Mingora.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, the quake struck at 6:39am with 1,779km depth in Hindukush mountainous region, Afghanistan. It had a longitude of 77.99 East and latitude of 38.28 north, local media reports. People came out of their houses reciting Kalima. No loss of life and property was reported till the filing of the news in the evening.