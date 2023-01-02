Support to PDM

ISLAMABAD: Former PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, in his TV interview on Saturday, had stated he could not confirm any help coming to the PDM from former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa as he did not observe any such thing happening directly.

He was responding to a question about Bajwa’s alleged support to the PDM before the ouster of Imran Khan’s government through a no-trust vote. He said his position had weakened in the party and he was not very active in party affairs. However, he added, that from subsequent political developments, one could infer some support coming to PDM. He said some people could turn up with certain disclosures the way Imran Khan’s ally Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi did.