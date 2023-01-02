Pak-Sino-Saudi cooperation for food security

Middle East is one of the most food scarce regions of the world. Geography and water scarcity limit the scope of agriculture and food production in the region. They have to rely on the imported food to meet the domestic demand.

The current statistics show Saudi Arabia have to import 80pc, Kuwait 90pc, UAE 85pc and Qatar 90pc food to satisfy the demand of local population. It is anticipated that food demand will increase in coming years due to population rise and diversification drive. Now, these countries are looking for reliable partners which can provide Halal food (being Muslim, Halal food is mandatory for them).

This situation provides Pakistan an opportunity to become food basket for the Middle East. However, present state of agriculture and food sector does not allow it to benefit from the opportunity. Agriculture and food sectors in Pakistan are facing multifaceted challenges. First, Pakistan was never been able to optimally utilise land through modern farming techniques and knowledge-based methods. As a result, Pakistan was not able to develop agriculture sector to create surplus in compliance with phytosanitary standards and regulations. Second, productivity of agriculture, fruit and livestock sectors is very low. Major reasons are poor infrastructure for research and development and low-quality inputs. Third, there is shortage of financial resources and non-interest (Riba free) loans. Fourth, supply chain infrastructure is extremely poor. Fifth, Pakistan could not develop food-related industry.

Pakistan is still a commodity market which does not enjoy good business rational. The cooperation will help Pakistan modernise agriculture, food sectors and combat unemployment, food insecurity and poverty. It will also be a good source of foreign exchange earnings. Pakistan does not have financial or technological resources to solve these problems.

Thus, it should look for innovative ideas to benefit from the opportunity. One of them is that Pakistan can forge partnership with China and Middle East to create a win-win formula through a trilateral platform. There are many rationales which make proposition workable idea.

First, Pakistan is in the neighbourhood which will enable it to provide fresh and quality food commodities. Second, being a Muslim country, Pakistan can ensure Halal food. Third, it has diverse geography which helps it produce diverse food.

Middle Eastern countries will also benefit immensely from the cooperation. First, they will have reliable partners which do not put conditions for the cooperation. Second, they will get good quality, fresh and Halal food in neighbourhood. Third, due to short distance and low labour cost in Pakistan, they will get cheap food. Fourth, China and Pakistan will be reliable partners. It will help them secure sustainable food supply which will help them achieve goal of food security. For China, it will open window of opportunities to export the agriculture and food-related technology. Thus, Chinese technological companies will get good business opportunities. Second, China can also import some food commodities and products from Pakistan.

Besides, on top of everything, Pakistan is home to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which can be used as trilateral forum for cooperation. China and Pakistan are already looking for expansion of CPEC and inclusion of third parties. So, the proposed cooperation can be a starting point.

However, there is need to proceed in a stepwise manner and build trilateral cooperation with countries one by one. Although, regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain, have great potential for cooperation, we suggest starting with Saudi Arabia, as it is the largest country in the region.

However, before entering business, a trilateral framework of cooperation should be developed by keeping in mind strengths of each partner. After signing the cooperation framework, Saudi Arabia, China and Pakistan should concentrate on four areas to make the venture successful. First, they should create a joint agro-food special zone in a designated geographical area. Special zone should be established by analysing the potential of agriculture and livestock in the selected area.

Moreover, food industry should follow strengthens of the area. For example, if the selected area is rich in livestock, then livestock and dairy-related industry should be established in the proposed special zone.

Second, the three countries should join hands to modernise the supply chain according to the global standards. They can start working by establishing a “Joint Transport Company”. Third, storage and lab facilities should be established. Storage facilities are required to preserve shelf life of agriculture and food commodities. Labs will help ensure phytosanitary standards for the export.

Fourth, a specialised “Trilateral Food and Agriculture Development Fund” should be established by pooling the financial resources. The fund should provide financial resources for agriculture practices, transport and food industry. The prime focus of fund should be investment in R&D for modernising agriculture and food sectors.

After the successful execution of proposed plan, China and Pakistan can establish new special zones for other regional countries. For that purpose, next best choice would be Kuwait and Qatar, as both rely heavily on imported food. It is good to note that Kuwait is very keen to invest in agriculture in Pakistan and enhance food trade with the same.