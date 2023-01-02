FIA reopens money-laundering case against actress Sophia Mirza

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned actress and model Sophia Mirza in relation to a previous money-laundering investigation which was shut down.

The FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) in Karachi had asked the actress to appear in Karachi and answer questions about a money-laundering case but the actress didn’t appear and the FIA has confirmed that it will be taking further action over Mirza’s non-appearance.

A letter sent by FIA’s Karachi Circuit had asked the actress to appear before the investigation team to answer questions about FIR No. 53/2022 “registered at this circle under the provision of Anti Money Laundering Act 2010”. The notice said: “During the course of investigation, it has transpired that you have made sale/purchase transactions with accused person for providing him foreign currencies without any slip/receipt and it appears that you are well acquaintance with crime.”

The FIA Karachi said that Sophia Mirza, whose real name is Khushbakht Mirza, was asked to appear before the FIA with her original CNIC and bring full record covering the period from 2019 to till date to clarify her position. She was asked to bring with her FBR record including return wealth record,sales tax records, bank details and details of properties owned by her or those she depended upon. An FIA officer said the actress has ignored the letter and that the legal proceedings will be started. Sophia Mirza didn’t respond to questions about the money-laundering investigation but a source close to her said she will contest. The original complaint of money-laundering was registered against Sophia Mirza in September 2019 after which, NAB was directed to launch probe into the matter.

The Lahore-based former odel is not new to controversies. In April 2018, she was acquitted in a fraud case due to insufficient evidence. In September 2017, Judicial Magistrate of District Court Ahsan Raza issued non-bailable arrest warrants former actress Khushbakht alias Sofia Mirza for her involvement in a fraud case. The complainant, Shaikh Nasir, got registered a case at the Samanabad Police Station against Sofia Mirza, her brother Khurram Shehzad and others. He contended in the FIR that Sofia in connivance with her brother sold him a car LZM 5766. After purchasing the car, he sold it to another person but Sofia got registered a car theft case against him. When the car was confiscated by police officials, the car was being used by Sofia Mirza.

The actress and her sister Mariam Mirza were accused in 2012 of abducting a girl Fatima and holding her against her will. Zahid Zahoor, the missing girl’s step father, had said that police had favoured Mirza by releasing her without producing her before a court to seek a remand.