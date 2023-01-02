10 bids to smuggle wheat and flour foiled

Rawalpindi: The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling 10 bids to smuggle wheat and flour seized 3795 bags here during the last seven days.
According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 10 drivers besides recovering 3795 wheat, flour, and fine flour bags.The Superintendent of Police said strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against wheat smugglers.
