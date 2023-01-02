Blood donation camp held

Islamabad: Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) Blood Bank in collaboration with the Rawalpindi district administration organized a grand blood donation camp at Food Street Saddar Rawalpindi Cantonment on the occasion of New Year to save innocent lives.

Head of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamarud Khan visited the blood camp and strongly encouraged the volunteers who donated blood. Speaking on the occasion Zamarud Khan said that the donation camp was far better than fireworks and other activities at the beginning of the New Year.

He said blood donation was a practical expression of love for humanity as well as a great act of worship. He said in the year 2022, PSM Blood Bank collected more than 10,000 blood donations and saved more than 30,000 lives. He said the blood bank was determined to collect another 25,000 blood donations in the year 2023. He expressed his determination for expanding the blood donation campaign for the children fighting against thalassemia, hemophilia, and blood cancer. He expressed gratitude to all the donors who came to donate blood on the call and supported the noble mission.