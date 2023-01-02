Vacation of schools extended till January 8

Rawalpindi: The Punjab government has extended winter vacations in all public and private schools till Jan 8, said a spokesman of the District Education Authority, Rawalpindi.
He informed that Secretary School Education Waqas Ali Mahmood had issued a notification for an extension of the winter vacations in all public and private schools in Punjab province from Jan 2 to Jan 8, 2023. All schools (Public and Private) would re-open on Monday, Jan 9 resuming a full/normal week for all classes. However, the notification said that the restrictions regarding the wearing of Face Masks within school premises would remain intact.
