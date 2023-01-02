New Year celebrated with joy, spirit

Islamabad: The revellers especially youngsters gathered at different spots despite cold weather conditions and celebrated the arrival of New Year with joy and enthusiasm.

They took to the streets when the clocks struck midnight to mark the turn of the year 2023. The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad witnessed fireworks and other festivities, also involving dance and music, on the arrival of the New Year. The jubilant people came out on the roads to celebrate New Year. The people thronged the streets and roundabouts, dancing to the tunes of songs. Vehicular traffic came to a standstill at some points and people even started enjoying the roads by parking their vehicles on the roadside.

Islamabad’s reputation for hosting one of the best New Year's parties lived up to the hype as dinner parties lasted well into the night as the people visited local hotels and restaurants and enjoyed meals with their near and dear ones.

The festive spirit was visible, especially in the context of coronavirus pandemic that halted these kinds of gatherings and celebrations for quite some time. It was the first end-of-year celebration in three years without any kind of Covid-19 restrictions. After the challenges of the last few years, last night's celebrations not only rang in a New Year, it signalled that cities are well and truly back. Scores of people also visited some private housing societies that organized fantastic fireworks displays with the hope of a better year ahead.

The police had announced that aerial firing during the New Year celebrations would not be tolerated and strict penal action would be taken against those who would fire in the air. The celebrations had gone smoothly and--with a few exceptions--most people were well-behaved and enjoyed their celebrations safely and responsibly.