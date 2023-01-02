20 cops martyred in 2022

LAHORE: Around 20 police personnel embraced martyrdom during year 2022. Among the martyrs of Lahore police are an ASI, three constables and one traffic assistant. Two officers of Sheikhupura and Nankana police each were martyred.

An inspector was martyred in Bhakkar, a sub-inspector each in Narowal and Pakpattan while an ASI rank officer was martyred in Chiniot. In Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Jhelum, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal and Okara, one policeman in every above mentioned districts embraced martyrdom.

It is pertinent to mention that till now a total of 1,590 officers and personnel of Punjab Police have sacrificed their lives while on duty. Rs137.50 million have been released for the families of 9 martyrs of 2022 while the welfare cases of the remaining martyrs are in the final stages of completion.

An amount of 43 lakh rupees has been paid to 10 Ghazis who were injured in various incidents while on duty. IG Aamir Zulfiqar Khan paid rich tribute to the police martyrs and said that the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are our national heroes and preferential steps shall remain continued for best welfare of their families.

He said that the brave sons of Punjab police had always put their duty before their lives and laid foundation for safe future of the nation at the cost of their blood. Amir Zulfiqar Khan said that despite all the martyrdoms, the morale of Punjab Police was high and the police force would not hesitate to make any sacrifice in the future to protect the life and property of the citizens.

The IG directed all the supervisory officers of the province to utilise all available resources for welfare of families of the martyrs and not to leave them alone on any occasion of joy or sorrow. He expressed these views while paying tribute to the police martyrs of 2022 at the Central Police Office.

Bikers top on list of rules violators: Motorcyclists remained at the first place in traffic law violations during the year 2022. At least 2,291,565 motorcyclists violated traffic rules. Around 372,148 car and jeep drivers, more than 343,000 rickshaw drivers and 155,000 public service and commercial vehicles were issued challan tickets.

Similarly, 46,000 challan tickets were issued to commercial private vehicles and more than 5,000 land cruisers. 253,000 challans were issued to Mini Mazda while 40,000 challan tickets were issued to trucks and trailers.