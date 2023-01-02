Overcharging continues as rate lists not enforced

LAHORE: The district administration has failed to implement the official rate lists, giving a free hand to the sellers to charge exorbitant prices from the consumers.

Consumers are badly hit by inflation. Complaints against massive overcharging have been recorded across the City. Vegetables and fruits have been sold higher than the official rates.

Chicken rate has crossed Rs500 per kg mark and reached aRs509 per kg. This week price of chicken was further gained by Rs33 per kg, fixed at Rs327-339 per kg, sold at Rs370-390 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs509 per kg, and sold Rs530-900 per kg. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs35-38 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs30-33 per kg, C-grade at Rs25-28 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40-50 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was reduced Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs190-203 kg, sold at Rs230-240 per kg, B-grade at Rs170-180 per kg, sold at Rs200-210 per kg, and C-grade at Rs155-165 per kg, sold at sold at Rs170-180 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade further declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, B-grade at Rs65-70 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs55–60 per kg, B&C sold at Rs70-80 per kg. The price of garlic local was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs245-255 per kg, sold at Rs280-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese fixed at Rs292-300 sold at Rs350-400 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai was further gained by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs345-360 per kg sold upto Rs400 per kg. Cucumber Farm increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs42-44 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg and cucumber local price was not fixed sold at Rs150-180 per kg.

Brinjal price fixed at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs60-70 per kg. Biter gourd was further increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg. The price of both Spinach farm and local was unchanged at Rs30-32 per kg, and Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs50 and 60 per kg, respectively.

Both Zucchini Farm and long and farm unchanged at Rs40-42 per kg, and Rs30-32 per kg, respectively, both sold at Rs50-70 per kg. The price of lemon Chinese reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs55-60 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs160-200 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was unchanged at Rs38-40 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Arum was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs200-250 per kg. Green chili price A-grade gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, B-grade by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Capsicum price unchanged at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg. Price of cauliflower fixed at Rs28-30 per kg, sold at Rs40-60 per kg, cabbage gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold Rs60-70 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was further reduced by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs74-78 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, carrot local fixed at Rs38-40 per kg, sold at Rs30-45 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold Rs80-100 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs200 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs20-30 per bundle. Green beans price was not fixed but sold at Rs300-400 per kg

Mongary was unchanged at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Radish price was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs20-40 per kg.

Pea price was unchanged at Rs75-79 per kg, sold at Rs70-100 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs55-245 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs120-200 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs300-400 per kg.