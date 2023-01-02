301 arrested on New Year’s night

LAHORE: A total of 301 persons were arrested on New Year’s night and 270 cases were registered against them in the respective police stations.

Around 143 accused were arrested for firing, 73 for vandalism and 19 for fireworks. Around 61 accused were arrested for drinking alcohol. Three suspects were arrested for harassing women. During snap checking, more than 60 motorcycles were impounded in different police stations for rules' violations. More than 798 litre alcohol and 5,400 gram hashish were recovered.

Meanwhile, around 70 persons were arrested on various criminal charges in Cantonment Division police. Around 55 persons were arrested for aerial firing and carrying illegal weapons. Similarly, police arrested 15 suspects with 300 litre liquor.

Youth found dead: A youth was recovered dead from the bank of a canal near Ladhoki village, Raiwand, on Sunday. The 24-year-old youth, yet to be identified, was shot dead by unidentified persons. It was suspected that some unidentified persons had murdered the victim somewhere else and later threw his body at the bank of the canal near Ladhoki village, Raiwind. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man was found dead near Dharampura bridge on Sunday. Police claimed that the victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.