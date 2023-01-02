Parvaiz vows to continue public service

LAHORE: Member National Assembly Malik Umar Aslam Khan called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at Chief Minister’s Office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, political situation and development projects were discussed.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister stated that the Punjab government during the period of only five months has done more work than the last five years, adding that the change was visibly clear to everyone.

The chief minister maintained that the well-being of a common man is dear to him and the aim behind making new legislation is to ensure good governance.The chief minister highlighted that he made decisions by taking into account problems and needs of the people, adding that his resolve was to provide real service to the people.

The chief minister remarked that to create ease for the masses and provide them facilities is a mission of his life. He outlined that he would continue doing public service.

The chief minister apprised that real progress had started in the far-flung areas of Punjab, including Khushab, adding that equal progress was being made in the backward and neglected areas as well.

He informed that development projects were being formulated in consultation with the assembly members, adding that record development works had been done during his previous tenure as well.

The chief minister promised to set a record of doing public service as it had been done earlier. Malik Umar Aslam Khan extolled the commitment of Pervaiz Elahi to ensure the welfare of the people, adding that the chief minister always focused on the public welfare-oriented development projects.

Malik Umer Khan lauded Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi for delivering in an effective manner during his first tenure and setting new records even now. Muhammad Sami was also present on the occasion.

MESSAGE ON NEW YEAR: The chief minister in his message on the eve of new year said that 2023 is a harbinger of good news to the Pakistani nation and we solemnly make a new pledge to forget our old enmities and promote love.

The chief minister prayed that may the new year bring economic, political stability and prosperity in the country. The CM outlined that we pledge to work with more zeal and fervour for the progress of our dear homeland, adding that the mission to ensure well-being of the people would be continued.

The chief minister maintained that the objective which we adhere upon ourselves to serve the religion would further be taken forward.The chief minister underscored that we have to make a pledge to learn from our past mistakes and move ahead with reformation in future.

He stated that Insha Allah the new year would rise with the good news and hope of a bright future, strong economy and progress of Pakistan.

CONDOLES DEMISE OF KHALID MEHMOOD CHEEMA: The chief minister visited the residence of Dr Kamran Cheema at Upper Mall Sunday, expressed his deep grief with Dr Kamran Cheema over the death of his father Khalid Mehmood Cheema.

The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the bereaved family, offered Fateha for forgiveness of the departed soul and prayed to grant fortitude to the bereaved family. The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.