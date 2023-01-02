Asset beyond means: FIA summons Punjab bigwig’s ‘wife’

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned a woman named Saira Anwar, said to be wife of a political bigwig in Punjab, in an inquiry related to assets beyond means.
As per the notice, the agency has directed Saira to appear before the concerned investigation officer by January 3.It has been learnt that the FIA had initiated an inquiry against Saira due to unusual increase in her assets and the increase in land registered in her name.
The FIA in the notice asked Saira to provide details about a person namely Athar Naveed. The agency questioned Saira as to why Athar kept withdrawing large sums of money from her account.
As per the FIA sources, the agency has observed transactions worth scores of millions in Saira’s account in the recent period along with purchase of valuable jewellery during her foreign trips.
