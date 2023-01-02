Limited time for former leaders and workers to rejoin Muttahida: Khalid

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is the parent political party of all the splinter groups of the Muttahida. Those who left the MQM-P due to fear, anxiety, greed or any other reason may join the party again without any precondition.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the MQM-P convener, said this in his recent exclusive talk with The News.He declared that the MQM-P would welcome all its former leaders and workers if they joined the party without setting any terms and conditions. He added that this stance of the party was not new as the MQM-P had been making that offer to its former leaders and workers for last few years.

“There is an opportunity for them to rejoin the MQM-P. We would accept them,” Dr Siddiqui said. However, he added that this offer is for limited time.The MQM-P chief reiterated the party’s demand for correcting delimitations for local government elections. He was of the view that ‘fake’ constituencies were created for gerrymandering.

He explained that in those urban areas of Karachi and Hyderabad the where the MQM-P had a large vote bank, a union committee (UC) was created with 80,000 to 90,000 voters, whereas in areas where the MQM-P had less voters, a UC was created with a mere 20,000 voters.

In this situation, how the MQM-P should believe that the local body elections would be transparent, he remarked.Dr Siddiqui asserted that the MQM-P believed that the local governments were the foundation of democracy. There should be a law in Pakistan to disallow the general elections if the local governments were not in place, he said.

He dismissed the impression that the party wanted to run away from the local government polls. “The MQM-P wants immediate conduct of local body polls,” he said, adding that before the local bodies elections, it should be ensured that no pre-poll rigging had taken place.

On the controversy surrounding the appointment of Kamran Tessori, a former leader of the party who left it with Dr Farooq Sattar, as the Sindh governor, the MQM-P convener denied having played a major role in Tessori’s appointment.

He recalled that when the party had expelled Dr Sattar due to violations of discipline, Tessori was among those who sided with Dr Sattar and left the party. He said that later, Dr Sattar rejoined the party for a brief period, but Tessori did not come back then.

“However, the MQM-P has been giving the opportunity to its former members to rejoin the party and when the party gave this opportunity to Tessori, he rejoined it,” Dr Siddiqui said.He explained that Tessori’s name was not in the five names that were initially sent by the MQM-P for the post of the Sindh governor. However, as the federal government did not approve any of those five names, the party then forwarded the names of Abdul Wasim and Tessori.

He said the state and federal government could give a better answer to why they accepted Tessori’s nomination and rejected Wasim.Regarding the role of Tessori in the recent political development concerning the MQM-P and its splinter groups, Dr Siddiqui said that after becoming the governor, Tessori was no longer an active member of the MQM-P because of the nature of his job.

He said the governor had not just been meeting leaders of the MQM’s factions. “Even our opponents, including the Jamaat-e-Islami, can meet the governor of Sindh and we have no problems.”

Regarding the reported efforts by the governor for unification of the MQM-P, Dr Siddiqui said there were speculations about it, but the MQM-P had held no talks with leaders of its splinter groups.

Regarding Dr Sattar, he said the party had extended an olive branch to him in the past and offered him to contest a by-election on the MQM-P’s platform. Dr Siddiqui added that the disgruntled leader first agreed to the party’s offer, but later changed his mind and contested the by-poll independently.

Regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a former ally of the MQM-P, he said if the controversial statements made by the PTI leaders had been made by those belonging to the MQM-P, a major operation would have started against the party and its offices would have been sealed.

The PTI has the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governments, but there is no military operation taking place against PTI leaders, the MQM-P convener remarked. “We don’t support such operations against any political parties. We are completely against the use of force, but other parties have no courage to speak against the operations which were carried out in other places. This is why Pakistan has been facing difficulties.”

He also rejected political engineering against the PTI in Karachi. “If anyone wants to keep the PTI out from Karachi’s politics, that responsibility should be given to the voters of the city,” Dr Siddiqui said.

He categorically stated that any behind-the-curtain attempts to disintegrate or weaken the PTI would be unconstitutional, undemocratic and unlawful. “It will be like the ‘change’ that was introduced in 2018 and that change failed.”

He said the MQM-P had inked no agreement with the Sindh government but it was an ally of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Centre.

Rejecting the perception of playing friendly opposition in Sindh, he said that last year, the MQM-P held a protest in front of the Chief Minister House. “We were not there to occupy the CM house but we wanted the CM to listen to our demands,” he said, adding that police resorted to baton charge on the peaceful protesters, in which many workers of the MQM-P were injured and one worker was killed.

Dr Siddiqui said the MQM-P had presented a charter of demands to the PPP, which had promised that it would address injustice done to the people of urban areas of Sindh during the last 40 years.”The PPP has acknowledged some of the demands are very legitimate and has promised it would address the issues.”

He maintained that the MQM-P was even not an ally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and the only formal agreement it had made was with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.“We are against the Sindh government,” the MQM-P convener said, adding that the party was not supporting the PPP government.

The MQM-P did not lose any of the seats that the party won in the 2018 elections, Dr Siddiqui said when asked about the party’s performance in the recent by-elections in Karachi.

He maintained that the party retained its National Assembly seat from Landhi. He, however, added that one of the reasons for the MQM-P not winning other by-elections was that the people of Karachi and Hyderabad felt their votes had no value as the decisions regarding Karachi and Hyderabad were being made as per the state policy.

He lamented that people had stopped trusting the system.Following Tessori’s appointment as the governor, some leaders of the MQM-P openly shared their differences with the party’s decisions.