20 policemenmartyred in 2022

LAHORE: Around 20 police personnel embraced martyrdom during year 2022. Among the martyrs of Lahore police are an ASI, three constables and one traffic assistant. Two officers of Sheikhupura and Nankana police each were martyred. An inspector was martyred in Bhakkar, a sub-inspector each in Narowal and Pakpattan while an ASI rank officer was martyred in Chiniot.

In Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Jhelum, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal and Okara, one policeman in every above mentioned districts embraced martyrdom.It is pertinent to mention that till now a total of 1,590 officers and personnel of Punjab Police have sacrificed their lives while on duty. Rs137.50 million have been released for the families of 9 martyrs of 2022 while the welfare cases of the remaining martyrs are in the final stages of completion.

An amount of 43 lakh rupees has been paid to 10 Ghazis who were injured in various incidents while on duty.IG Aamir Zulfiqar Khan paid rich tribute to the police martyrs and said that the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are our national heroes and preferential steps shall remain continued for best welfare of their families.He said that the brave sons of Punjab police had always put their duty before their lives and laid foundation for safe future of the nation at the cost of their blood.