Uplift projects launched in backward areas: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development Mian Mehmoodul Rashid has said the Punjab government is paying special attention to the development of areas that had been neglected in the past and on the direction of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi development projects worth billions of rupees have been launched in backward areas.

He was inaugurating the newly-constructed sewage drains, tuff tiles and soling at village Dhul Chor Qila Sauda Singh and Chak 24-1 AL in Okara. PTI leaders Chaudhry Aurangzeb, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, Shah Muhammad Baloch, Asif Baloch and other dignitaries were present. XEN Public Health Engineering Okara while giving a briefing said that the

inaugurated projects had cost more than 50 million rupees.

The minister said that selfish rulers had only filled their coffers by emptying the national treasury spreading their businesses all over the world. He said that Imran Khan left more than 22 billion dollars in the treasury, but the looting company emptied the treasury in a few months and there were reports that the foreign exchange reserves were now less than 6 billion dollars.

“The corrupt group is bankrupting the country rapidly, if the elections are not held immediately, the entire nation will suffer dire consequences. The imported rulers will go to London with their children while the poor people will be left behind. Now the nation and the country can be saved from disaster only by announcing the elections in time,” the minister said and added people were determined to bring their beloved leader Imran Khan back because they believed that only Imran Khan could bring Pakistan out of the current political and economic crises. Other speakers also addressed the opening ceremony.