Over 1.74m victims rescued in 2022

LAHORE: Rescue 1122 rescued over 1,748,255 emergency victims while responding to 1,536,638 emergencies during the year 2022, while maintaining its average response time of seven minutes in all districts of Punjab.

The data showed 21.7 percent increase in the number of emergencies as compared to previous year 2021. Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed Secretary Emergency Services that 369,564 road traffic accidents took place across the Punjab in 2022, whereas 364,030 accidents were reported in 2021 with an increase of 1.5%.

Similarly, 26477 fire incidents were reported in all districts of Punjab whereas 20,810 fire incidents were reported in 2021 with increase of 27 percent. Rescue 1122 managed 94,0591 medical emergencies in 2022, whereas the Service responded to 715,191 medical emergencies in 2021 with increase of 31.5 percent. Furthermore, the Punjab Emergency Service responded to 37,036 crime emergencies in 2022, as compared to 34,314 in 2021 with increase of 8 percent cases.

The Service also responded to 1,324 cases of drowning, 36,545 fall from height/slip, 972 structural collapses, 3,491 snake search emergencies, 1,105 scorpion bite, 1,056 snake bite and 26,567 miscellaneous incidents.

Provincial Monitoring Officer further briefed that during last year, 174,123 victims were provided patients transfer services free-of-cost from primary healthcare facility to specialised advance healthcare facility.