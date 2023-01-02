Dozens of youth join MQM-P

KARACHI: Dozens of youth on Saturday evening met Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in the party office to announce joining the MQM-P.

On the occasion, MQM Pakistan Deputy Convener Abdul Wasim, Member of Coordination Committee Taha Khan, and Adil Shokhri were also present in the meeting. Talking to the youth, Dr. Siddiqui said that the development of the country is possible only through the direct participation and involvement of the young people in Pakistan’s progress.

He said that MQM-P’s only crime is that it made the youth from the middle and lower classes equal to the elite and feudal class of the country. We will continue to do this crime.He said that unfortunately the country is currently going through very difficult situations and it is the responsibility of the youth and all of us to get out of these difficulties.