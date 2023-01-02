Oghi residents demand separate transformers for markets

MANSEHRA: People of Oghi on Sunday demanded the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company to ensure the installation of separate transformers in markets to address the low voltage and load-shedding issue in the city and its suburbs.

“The Pesco has issued notices to owners of markets in the city and its suburbs to install separate power transformers some two years ago but to no avail, and the entire city is suffering its brunt,” said Mohammad Khan, an area resident.

He said that commercial and domestic consumers of Pesco had been facing low voltage issues for a long but it couldn’t take any concrete steps to solve the problem.“If the owners of the market install their owner power transformers, the problems of low voltages and outages would get solved,” Zahid said.

He said that Pesco should launch a crackdown against such owners who despite receiving notices didn’t install power transforms, affecting the voltage of the entire city and its suburbs.