Overcharging continues as rate lists not enforced

LAHORE: The district administration has failed to implement the official rate lists, giving a free hand to the sellers to charge exorbitant prices from the consumers.

Consumers are badly hit by inflation. Complaints against massive overcharging have been recorded across the City. Vegetables and fruits have been sold higher than the official rates. Chicken rate has crossed Rs500 per kg mark and reached aRs509 per kg. This week price of chicken was further gained by Rs33 per kg, fixed at Rs327-339 per kg, sold at Rs370-390 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs509 per kg, and sold Rs530-900 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs35-38 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs30-33 per kg, C-grade at Rs25-28 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs190-203 kg, sold at Rs230-240 per kg, B-grade at Rs170-180 per kg, sold at Rs200-210 per kg, and C-grade at Rs155-165 per kg, sold at sold at Rs170-180 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade further declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg, B-grade at Rs65-70 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs55-60 per kg, B&C sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs245-255 per kg, sold at Rs280-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese fixed at Rs292-300 sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was further gained by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs345-360 per kg sold upto Rs400 per kg.