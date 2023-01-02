Woman suffocates to death

MANSEHRA: A newlywed woman suffocated to death and her husband fell unconscious in the Kuamera Safdar area here on Sunday morning.

Mohammad Ilyas, who had gotten married some 20 days ago, and his wife were asleep in the room and forgot to turn the gas heater off the entire night as a result of which both fell unconscious when the gas accumulated there.

The family rushed them to King Abdullah Teaching hospital where doctors pronounced Ilyas’s wife dead and he was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.The police after lodging a first information report launched an investigation into the case.