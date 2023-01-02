Tank takes lead in land record digitisation drive

TANK: The Tank district has stood first among southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the computerization of land records despite limited resources and challenges, mainly floods and maintaining lasting peace.

An official statement issued here on Sunday stated that Tank district was included in the second phase of the land records’ digitisation process with 11 other districts including Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Battagram, Nowshera, Charsadda, Hangu, Karak, Haripur, Swabi and Lakki Marwat by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in the year 2015.

Among these districts, the Tank administration took the lead by completing the process successfully first while at the provincial level, it remains in the fourth position if districts of phase-I are also taken into account.

“The credit goes to all my team members who worked day in, day out and put up efforts in a coordinated manner, winning laurels for the administration by accomplishing the uphill task to digitize 87 Mauzas in the district against all odds,” Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak said while speaking to media persons.

Initially, the digitization process that started in 2016 continued at a snail’s pace in the district with a piecemeal approach, but the incumbent administration sensitized all the stakeholders about the utility of the drive and got things streamlined.

But as the district administration was gearing up to complete the task on an emergency basis, a new challenge resurrected its ugly ahead and that was a ravaging flood, which left a trail of destruction across the length and breadth of the district with infrastructure damaged, crops destroying and claimed human lives.

“The district administration was really overstretched while coping with these challenges but stunningly it managed to get over by the virtue of strong determination and high spirit to serve people and the area under all circumstances,” the deputy commissioner said.

He said normalcy was restored as a result of citizens’ cooperation and coordinated efforts of all the line departments along with the district administration.

Hameedullah Khattak said that after successfully tackling the flood situation, the land computerisation process was kick-started on September 30, 2022, while giving lots of talks to stakeholders and pursuing a reward and punishment policy to mobilize the revenue officials amid stringent monitoring mechanisms.

Resultantly, the process was completed in a short span of time, leaving other adjoining or southern districts of the province far behind.He said two Service Deliver Centers had been constructed and now the facility of fard, mutation, etc would be available under one roof and people would be able to promptly get correct information and services about their land record in the district.

The official added that in order to boost the performance of revenue officials, the district administration honored six revenue officials (Patwaris) with cash awards and commendation certificates for their good performance during computerization of land record process in the district.

Meanwhile, people have lauded the district administration for accomplishing the much-needed task, saying the incumbent officials have won the hearts and minds of the residents as properties have been the bone of contention among people and such land disputes inflicted heavy costs on residents of the area.